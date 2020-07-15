Jay Bhanushali On Moving Out For Work: 'I Was Reluctant About Going Back To Shoot'

Television show actor Jay Bhanushali, who will feature in the special edition of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, is all set to move out of his home for about a month for the show. The actor is levied with a lot of responsibility especially taking into consideration the safety of his wife, Mahhi Vij, their baby daughter, Tara, and the couple’s foster kids, Khushi and Rajveer. While opening to a media outlet, Jay reportedly said that both Mahi and he has decided mutually that Jay should step out to work as the kids need Mahi.

Jay Bhanushali to leave home for work

Talking about the same, the Superstar Singer show host said that earlier Jay was reluctant about going back to shoot amid the pandemic. But, later the actor said that he realized there is no certainty about when things will return to normalcy. Jay further mentioned that then when the couple decided that one of them will have to step out to work and since the discussion, Jay has started packing his bags.

Read: Jay Bhanushali Mourns Siya Kakkar's Death, Says 'Suicide Is Not The Solution'

Read: Surbhi Jyoti To Jay Bhanushali; Small Screen Actors Who Have Hosted Television Shows

According to reports, though the couples were adamant with their decision to step out for work, what made the decision even more difficult for Jay was that he will be away on his daughter Taara’s first birthday. Sharing his emotions about the same, Jay reportedly said that he has never been away from his baby, so right now he does not know the pain of living without her kids. Jay further revealed the dates when he will not be in town and said that he will be away from July 18 to August 8. He also said that Tara will turn one on August 3 which will be given a miss by the doting father.

While revealing his plans of celebrating his daughter Taara’s first birthday, Jay wrote that he was looking forward to celebrating his daughter’s first birthday in his own little way, but now he regrets not being able to be a part of the celebration. However, Jay said that he is keeping a positive attitude and when his daughter grows up, Jay exclaimed that he will tell her how her father could not be a part of her first birthday celebrations because of COVID-19. Jay, at last, concluded the interview by saying that he has planned to undergo a coronavirus test after the shoot for the reality show wraps up as he has a family at home whose safety is his priority.

(Image credit: Jay Bhanushali/ Instagram)

Read: Jay Bhanushali & Baby Tara Feature In A Fun Video, Fans Say 'her Cuteness Is Killing It'

Read: Vizag Gas Leak: Jay Bhanushali And Arjun Bijlani Sympathise With The Victims And Families

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.