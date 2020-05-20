Surbhi Jyoti To Jay Bhanushali; Small Screen Actors Who Have Hosted Television Shows

The television actors never fail to entertain their audience with different kinds of shows. Be it reality shows or daily soaps, television actors like trying new formats to keep up with popular taste. This also includes being a part of the shows as hosts. Many television actors in their career span have hosted several shows. Here is a compilation of television actors who have hosted TV shows.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti entered the television industry in 2012 with the popular daily soap Qubool Hai. The actor was widely loved for her performance and gained major recognition for the same. In 2015, Surbhi Jyoti hosted three seasons of the show Pyaar Tune Kya Kia along with Meiyang Chang. Pyaar Tune Kya Kia is a television drama series that showcased different love stories of couples who fought for their love and won their partners' approval in the end.

Jay Bhanushali

In 2009, Jay Bhanushali hosted Dance India Dance and participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 which marked his debut on reality television shows. He won praise from several quarters for his work on Dance India Dance as well as his anchoring skills and comic timings. Jay Bhanushali won Boroplus Gold Award for Best Anchor (2010 & 2012), Zee Rishtey Award for Favorite Host (2009, 2010 & 2011), and several other accolades for hosting Dance India Dance. He went on to host several seasons of Dance India Dance after that.

Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan started hosting the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge in 2007. The actor continued to host the show for two years. In 2011, Aditya hosted the reality show X Factor on Sony Entertainment Television and hosted yet another successful season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs in 2015. In March 2019, Aditya Narayan started hosting the third season of singing reality show Rising Star and in 2019, he gained praises for hosting Indian Idol Season 11.

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul started his career as a television host and presenter and gained recognition after hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Chhote Ustaad. He also appeared in the stand-up comedy series Comedy Circus. Maniesh Paul also hosted Dance India Dance Li'l Masters on Zee TV. The actor co-hosted the celebrity dance-reality competition Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 on Colors TV along with Ranvir Shorey. In 2011, he won the Best Anchor award for Zee TV's Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. In 2019, he hosted Sony TV's Indian Idol 10. Next, Maniesh Paul hosted Star Plus' Nach Baliye 9.

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi has been the host of various red carpet events and awards show including the Indian Telly Awards and Star Guild Awards. He was the co-host for two seasons of the dance reality shows Nach Baliye along with Gautam Rode. He also hosted the additional series of the same show, Sriman vs Srimati along with Aishwarya Sakhuja.

In July 2012, Karan Wahi was one of the hosts for the red carpet segment of the 5th Zee Gold Awards. Along with Mandira Bedi, he was next seen co-hosting the singing reality show Indian Idol Junior. In 2015, Karan Wahi replaced Jay Bhanushali for the second season as the host of Dance India Dance Super Moms.

