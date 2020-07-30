Jaya Bhattacharya Distributes Ration To Trangenders And Sex Workers Hit By COVID-19 Crisis

Jaya Bhattacharya has been helping the needy amid coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown and has urged others to do the same through her social media handles. The actor recently provided support to transgenders and sex workers as she distributed food. Read to know more.

Also Read | Jaya Bhattacharya Dismisses Her Death Hoax, Says "Im Alive And Kicking"

Jaya Bhattacharya helps transgenders and sex workers

In a recent interview with a daily, Jaya Bhattacharya opened up about how she is providing support to those in need. She said that she met many small job workers like hand cart puller, key-chain makers, zari embroidery workers, people who sell pieces of clothes and others. She has been helping them along with her team. The actor mentioned that she kept posting about them on social media to create awareness about their plight. She stated that she asks people who she met whenever she stepped out, that if they had food and that is when she heard about transgenders.

Jaya Bhattacharya recently distributed ration packets to the transgenders and also to sex workers in Kamathipura. She said that the “mightiest and the weakest” are affected by COVID-19. She also stated that everyone should do what they can to help others. People help their house help, laundry guys, watchmen, as they relate to people who are right in front of their eyes. She questioned what about those who are not seen out on the road on a daily basis.

Also Read | Jaya Bhattacharya Pens A Heartbreaking Note On Thapki Pyaar Ki Team Member Irfan's Demise

Jaya Bhattacharya explained that when a friend of hers bought up the topic of sex workers, she started contacting people and got in touch with an NGO that looks after the kids of sex workers. She mentioned that she went to Virar and Nalasopara, where some of them had shifted and saw that their living conditions were “extremely sad”. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star stated that a few days later, she went to Kamathipura with 100 packets of ration and they ran out of food very quickly but there were many who still needed help. Jaya noted that the worst part was that there were people who created a ruckus. She revealed that she was “pained to see the conditions” of the women there and it shocked her that they did not believe a human gesture would cost them.

Also Read | Jaya Bhattacharya Of 'Thapki Pyar Ki' Fame Distributes Ration To The Transgender Community

Also Read | Sonu Sood Plans To Organize Free Medical Camps To Celebrate His 47th Birthday

Jaya Bhattacharya has been taking care of stray dogs in her neighbourhood as well, providing them with food. She realized that speeding cars hurt several of them and mentioned that she would end up taking at least one animal to a doctor on a daily basis. The actor disclosed she helped people who did not receive “much-needed help from the authorities,” in the past four months, as they did not have any form of aid. Jaya started to distribute ration packets to people she found on the streets, with financial help from friends and followers on social media. She even shaved her head and shared a video on her Instagram handle, stating that washing her hair felt “too much” as she goes out regularly.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.