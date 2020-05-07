When Nia Sharma & Jennifer Winget Went Bald For Their On-screen Characters

Both Nia Sharma and Jennifer Winget are popular actors in Indian television. They are known for their leading roles in TV shows. But apart from their acting, they are also known for their incredible sense of style. Both Nia Sharma and Jennifer Winget are capable of inspiring their fans and followers with their sharp looks and fashion sense. But who would’ve thought that these actors would go bald for their roles in TV shows and still look stunning? Take a look below.

Nia Sharma in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

Image: A still from the show

Nia Sharma, the popular TV actress, was one of the first ones to don the bald look with confidence on the small screen. The actress went bald for her character, Manvi, who was a cancer patient in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Her character, Manvi, became a memorable character of her career, which helped her gain appreciation. Sharma had admitted that sporting a bald look was not an easy task as a 21-year-old who had just entered the industry.

Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh

Image: Jennifer Winget's Instagram

Jennifer, who is also a popular television actor went bald in the TV show Beyhadh. The show is popular for its intriguing story and Winget took the audience by surprise when she went bald. The young and talented Jennifer Winget gave her fans a shock. After ditching her alluring look with her villainous and dark character of Maya in Sony Entertainment's TV show Beyhadh, Jennifer donned the bald look. This was after she survived the attempted murder at the hands of her husband, Arjun. We then saw Maya living in an Ashram. This photo from Jennifer Winget's Instagram has since been deleted.

Both actors are extremely confident and talented. They have proved that they will be immersed in their roles completely and that’s what makes them authentic. Fans love Nia Sharma and Jennifer Winget’s style and confidence.

