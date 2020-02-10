Jennifer Aniston Most Iconic Hairtyles Through The Years; See Pics

Jennifer Aniston is a name famous not only for television or movies but also for fashion. The actor has repeatedly proven herself to have a great fashion sense. She has done many experiments with her hairstyles and has managed to look stunning in all of them.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Philanthropic Work Will Make You Love Her Even More

Here is a glance of her iconic hairstyles through the years.

Jennifer in her teenage years

Jennifer Aniston chose to have thick cascading hair in the 1980s. This was during her teen years. According to an article in a leading daily, this hairstyle in a natural look of Jennifer, unruly and brown.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston Welcomes Matthew Perry To Instagram With A 'FRIENDS' Twist

The 'Rachel' cut

One of the most famous hairstyles of Jennifer is the Rachel cut. The actor became a part of the show with shoulder-skimming, swishy layers. Jennifer had called it the ugliest hairstyle after the show ended.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston Has A Simple Trick For Handling The Paparazzi

Jennifer Aniston in early 2000s

Jennifer sported a wavy look in the early 2000s. She tried the look both in blonde as well as brunette. The actor used to generally go with a messy hairdo or tie it up halfway.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston Renuintes With Ex-beau John Mayer In Los Angeles? See Pics

The Bold Bob

Jennifer Aniston chopped off her long locks in early 2011. The actor went with a long bob cut that tapers to the front. She managed to look stunning in this new style as well.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Instagram Posts Give A Glimpse Of Her Past, Present And Future

Image Courtesy: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.