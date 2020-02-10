Jennifer Aniston Proves She Knows Instagram Too Well With These Hilarious Captions

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most recent Hollywood actors to become a part of Instagram. Jennifer immediately gained thousands of followers as she posted a picture of the Friends crew. This shows the amount of love and respect that Jennifer receives from her fans. Since then, Jennifer has posted some hilarious and smartly captioned posts on her Instagram.

Here are some best Instagram captions by Jennifer Aniston:

Jennifer had posted these two pictures from her shoot and added an amazing caption to it. She made a reference to a dialogue from the famous romcom Notting Hill. The actor wrote that she is just a girl, standing with hair and makeup, a stylist, a photographer, a lighting crew, wind machine, props, and a computer. She then added she is just asking everyone to think that she woke up like that.

Jennifer Aniston shared a picture of herself with a mug that said 'The Morning Show'. The post also has a video which shows Reese Witherspoon on her show. Jennifer made a pun on her caption, as she wrote 'Mugged'. While mugged means getting robbed, she used the word to bring focus to her mug.

When Jennifer Aniston was at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy had asked her to make something different from the traditional Thanksgiving food. Jennifer obliged and made Jimmy some enchiladas on her Friendsgiving dinner. In the caption, Jennifer told Jimmy that here are his f**king enchiladas. In a video shared by her on the same post, Jimmy can be seen laughing at the label of the dish as well.

Image Courtesy: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

