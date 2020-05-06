Jennifer Winget And Other Television Actors Who Featured In Ajay Bhuyan's Movies

Ajay Bhuyan is known for his movie Phir Se. The film featured many stars like Jennifer Winget, Kunal Kohli, Rajit Kapur and more. Ajay Bhuyan has also directed Housefull which is a Telugu movie released in 2012. The director has also worked with many TV actors throughout his career. Here is a list of TV actors that Ajay Bhuyan has worked with.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar And Jennifer Winget Slaying The Ripped Jeans Look; See Pics

Ajay Bhuyan's list of films with TV actors

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget collaborated with Ajay Bhuyan in Phir Se. Jennifer is popularly known for her work in Beyhadh. Speaking about Phir Se, the movie was about a man and woman, both recently divorced from their spouses. The story of the movie was written by Jyoti Kapoor. Jennifer Winget played the role of Kaajal Kapoor in the film.

Jennifer Winget’s much-awaited movie "Phir Se" releases on Netflix



Trailor of Jenniffer and Kunal Kohli Starrer was released in 2015 pic.twitter.com/lkdV6YcJkr — Telly Spice (@TellySpice) January 22, 2018

ALSO READ | Times Jennifer Winget Showed Off Her Killer Looks In Burgundy Tresses

Kavi Shastri

Kavi Shastri was seen in the movie Amit Sahni Ki List. The movie was directed by Ajay Bhuyan. Kavi Shastri has also worked in films and TV shows like Love by Chance, Fairy Tales, Love Aaj Kal, Neerja and many more. Amit Sahni Ki List's cast also included Vir Das, Vega Tamotia and Anindita Nayar. Ajay Bhuyan's Amit Sahni Ki List received mix reviews from the audience.

Here is the Exclusive first look of 'Amit Sahni Ki List'.



RT & Share now! pic.twitter.com/lCPrDwi7Hd — INOX Leisure Ltd. (@INOXMovies) June 17, 2014

ALSO READ | Fashion Face Off : Neha Kakkar Vs Jennifer Winget - Who Aced The Red Floral Look Better?

Sameksha

Sameksha appeared in the 2011 film Dhada. She was seen sharing screen space alongside Naga Chaitanya and Kajal Aggarwal. Dhada is a Telugu movie released on August 11, 2011. Ajay Bhuyan's movie did not perform well at the box office. Sameksha is also known for her work in the popular television show Khichdi, Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai, Arjun and more.

New post (Naga Chaitanya Dhada Movie Ringtones) has been published on Mp3 Ringtones Free Download - https://t.co/jjPU57IgHJ pic.twitter.com/tWPPc9L1XX — Mp3 Ringtones (@Ringtones_Mp3) March 25, 2018

ALSO READ | 'Beyhadh 2' Fame Jennifer Winget Urges Fans To Add Fuel To A Noble Cause Amidst Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.