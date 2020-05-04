Jennifer Winget's Serials Where She Played A Supporting Character, See List

Jennifer Winget is one of the top actors of the television industry and has never let her fans down with her acting skills. Jennifer Winget is the most adorable actor of television who has stolen the hearts of a huge fan following with her stellar performances. Ekta Kapoor was the one who gave Jennifer Winget the biggest break of her life and launched her on TV. Jennifer Winget is popularly considered to be one of the best launches of Ekta Kapoor on television. Let’s take a look at some early work of Jennifer Winget where she played a supporting role.

Jennifer Winget's serials where she played a supporting character

Kkusum

Kkusum was a family drama serial starring Monalika Bhonsle, Sameer Bohra, and Amita Chandekar in the lead roles. Kkusum serial’s story revolved around a woman whose upbringing has inculcated strong middle-class values in her and has taught her to be strong-willed, self-respecting, and at the same time loving and caring. In Kkusum, Jennifer Winget played the supporting role of Simran under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Kahiin Toh Hoga

Kahiin Toh Hoga was a serial in which there are five sisters who are brought up with middle-class values. The eldest sister Kashish falls for a rich entrepreneur named Sujal, unaware of the fact that he would be responsible for ruining her life. In the serial Kahiin Toh Hoga, Aamna Sharif, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Rohit Bakshi played the lead roles. Kahiin Toh Hoga saw Jennifer Winget playing the supporting role of Swetlana, and the serial was written by Sunil Kumar Soni.

Shaka Laka Boom Boom

Shaka Laka Boom Boom was an adventurous family drama serial mostly watched by children. The show starred Kaivalya Chheda, Sainee Raj, and Kinshuk Vaidya in the lead roles. In the show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Jennifer Winget played the role of Piya. The series was written by Saurabh Bharadwaj and produced by Arshpreet Dhaliwal.

