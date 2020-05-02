Jennifer Winget And TV Actors Who Rocked Medium Length Hairstyles

Jennifer Winget is one of the popular TV actors. She is seen in Beyhadh 2 and her role as Maya in the TV series is loved by the audience. Jennifer Winget is not only known for her acting but also her fashion sense. Recently, the actor has been spotted pulling off the medium length hairstyle with ease. The actor has been complimented for her look. Well, not only Jennifer Winget, but other TV actors have also been spotted pulling off the hairstyle. Take a look at some female TV actors who rocked the medium length hair look.

TV actors who sported medium length hairstyles

Jennifer Winget

This is a still from the TV series Beyhadh 2. The actor is seen holding a bouquet of flowers in her hands in the picture. Jennifer Winget looks extremely cute in the picture. She is wearing a white colour top.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is seen wearing a light blue colour outfit. She wore this outfit during an event that was held on Women's Day 2020. Her outfit is styled by Sayali Vidya and the picture is clicked by Khushboo. Hina Khan has kept her hair open for the outfit.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes' overall look in the picture is styled by Shailja Anand Bairoliya. The TV actor looks extremely gorgeous in the picture. Erica Fernandes opted for a shimmery outfit and medium length hairstyle.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna's style game is on point. She is wearing a light blue outfit in the picture. Surbhi Chandna has straightened her hair and applied make up to complete her look.

