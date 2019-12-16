Jennifer Winget And Harshad Chopda SPOTTED Together Again. Pics Inside

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. She has charmed the audience by working in daily soaps like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah. The actor is currently making headlines for her latest show, Beyhadh 2. The actor recently hosted a get together with her friends from the industry. Jennifer Winget was in a party mood during the weekend as she was seen celebrating with her close friends including Bepannaah’s Harshad Chopda, Kavita Ghai and few others. Jennifer was seen having a fun time as for her, Christmas came in early and she could not wait to celebrate it with her loved ones.

Also read | Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget As Maya Makes Netizens Go Gaga After First Episode

Jennifer Winget uploaded photographs of her pre-Christmas celebrations on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, Jennifer can be seen donning different outfits. In the first picture, fans got to see the actor striking a pose with a Christmas tree in a green bling dress. In the second picture, Jennifer Winget is seen posing with Kavita Ghai. In one photo, Harshad, Jennifer, Kavita and all the friends of the actor can be seen coming together in one frame. Check out the picture here below.

Also read | Jennifer Winget Kills And Thrills In Latest Beyhadh 2 Trailer; Watch New Promo

On the professional front

On the work front, Jennifer Winget is busy with the shoot of Beyhadh 2 with co-stars Aashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang. Recently, there was an accident that had taken place on the sets of the show in which Shivin and Jennifer were injured as the stunt went horribly wrong. For the show, Shivin recently shot for over 15 hours in water. Beyhadh 2 is getting a good response from viewers and Jennifer is receiving a lot of love and support from her fans for her portrayal of Maya.

Also read | Jennifer Winget Receives A Special Message From Surbhi Chandna For Beyhadh 2

Also read | Jennifer Winget: Check Out The Best Makeup Looks Of The 'Beyhadh' Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.