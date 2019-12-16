The Beyhadh actor, Jennifer Winget was recently spotted dancing in a video. Her fans loved the video and called her cute. The 34-year-old actor is known for her work in the popular television serial.

Jennifer Winget's dancing has got fans asking, "Why soo cute Jen?"

Jennifer has a huge fan base on Instagram and the actor has always been active on social media. One of her fan pages recently shared a video of the actor dancing and grooving to the tunes of songs while enjoying with her friends. The actor was seen wearing a red shimmery dress with a hat. She was seen enjoying herself along with a fellow friend. Fans couldn’t help but adore watching her. Many fans called her cute and praised her as well.

The actor is best known for her work in the Indian television serial. She has won several awards for her work and has always been one of the most active social media users. She often posts moments from her life on social media. The actor was recently seen standing close to a Christmas tree, posing as she captioned that she is excited for Christmas. The actor has also been part of several films in the past.

Beyhadh 2 has begun and it stars Jennifer in an important role. Season 1 of the show was a massive success and went for a year. The fans expressed their excitement for season 2 and soon the makers of the show made it happen. The show is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Jennifer has been best known for her work in the series.

