Jennifer Winget Calls Co-star Aashish Chaudhary ''Papa''; Know Why

Beyhadh 2 is an Indian television romantic-thriller starring Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Aashish Chaudhary. Beyhadh 2 focuses on the story of Maya, played by Jennifer Winget who is seeking revenge for the death of her unborn child and a brother. Though the show has never really had light moments on screen, hence the actors find their own ways of having fun off screen.

A behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Beyhadh 2 that has surfaced on the internet shows the actors having fun and joking around. In the video, the actors were seen rehearsing for their scene. The lead female star, Jennifer Winget, who is always seen in an angry and intense avatar, could not hold her laughter back during the rehearsals. The actor was rehearsing scenes with her co-stars Shivin Narang and Aashish Chaudhary when she was seen bursting into fits of laughter as she could not maintain the flow of dialogues. Shivin Narang was seen asking her if she needed help with her dialogues. Another person was heard mocking them about not speaking their lines and making fun of them.

In the second part of the video, Jennifer gets all mischeivous while during a rehearsal with Ashish Chowdhry as well. Jennifer Winget was seen sitting on the floor, cleaning a doormat and telling Aashish Chaudhary that she is not ‘Jenny’ (Jennifer) but was playing the character of Maya. She was seen touching co-star Aashish Chaudhary’s shoes and feet, to which the actor asked her to stop and moved back. Seeing that as an opportunity to irritate him, Jennifer held his leg and started calling him ‘Papa- papa’. Check out the video below.

