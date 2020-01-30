Jennifer Winget Is A Vision To Behold In These All-black Outfits, See Pictures

Jennifer Winget's daily soap Beyhadh 2 is currently topping the charts with its interesting plot and storyline. Its gripping narrative has kept fans hooked to the show. A few days ago, Jennifer Winget escaped to Rishikesh for the shoot of Beyhadh 2. Donning a black jacket and boots, her pictures created waves online. Take a look at all the times when Winget stormed the internet in black outfits, defining her love for the bold colour.

Jennifer Winget's black outfits you will want to steal

Jennifer Winget recently wrapped up shooting for Beyhadh 2 in Rishikesh. She sported a black classy jacket. Not to miss her boots that added more precision to her winter outfit.

Jennifer Winget opted a black formal dress for Beyhadh 2 promotions. Hair colour caught all the attention. In the caption, she wrote, 'black is back with some good rouge hair for Beyhadh 2'. Check out.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update For January 8: Rishi And Maya Get Closer

Once again for one of her promotional shoots, Jennifer Winget wore a black sequin work dress. Her photos received pouring love from fans. She opted for smokey eyes and a messy hairstyle.

Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 14: Maya's first revenge fulfilled, Rishi dies

The picture shows the Dill Mill Gayye star sporting a black body fit dress. She left her hair all messy and went for bold eye makeup. With some dainty accessories on her wrist, Jennifer Winget's photos created a storm on the internet.

Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Reveals Maya's Revenge Checklist For Remaining Season

Check out Jennifer Winget's sporty side in this black casual outfit. Jennifer donned a black crop top, with black leather pants. All eyes were on her quirky black sneakers. See pictures.

Jennifer Winget aka Maya finds 'pure joy' for once, and Ashwin Mehrotra is not happy

(Image courtesy: Jennifer Winget Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.