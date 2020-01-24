Jennifer Winget Aka Maya Finds 'pure Joy' For Once, And Ashwin Mehrotra Is Not Happy

The year 2020 seems quite an eventful year for TV actor Jennifer Winget as she made her digital debut with the recently released series Code-M. Meanwhile, her TV serial Beyhadh 2 is also gaining immense love from the audience and fans. Her character Maya has a massive fan following for her limitless obsession.

In the first season, Maya crossed all the limits for her love Arjun, whereas, in the second season she will cross all limits for hate. For an upcoming track, the crew of Beyhadh 2 is shooting a schedule in Rishikesh. Expressing her joy, Jennifer Winget recently posted a few pictures on her Instagram. However, her ex co-star Rajesh Khattar stole the limelight in the comments section.

Check out the post below:

Jennifer posed with a dog for the slide show. The actor with all smiles, wrote, 'Pure joy! 🐾 #beyhadh2' in the caption. Rajesh Khattar, who has worked with her for popular TV serials Beyhadh and Bepannah seemed in a nostalgic mood. While to tease Jennifer he wrote, 'Gosh .. not again .. who let the dog out & more importantly who is the victim #ashwinmehrotra survived maya’s dog, others might not be as lucky 😜'.

For the unversed, in season 1 of Beyhadh, when Maya visited a temple to worship on the occasion of her birthday. Maya shared a bitter relationship with her father, Ashwin Mehrotra played by Rajesh Khattar. Maya used to get terrified with his presence. When Ashwin entered the same temple, he was attacked by Maya's dogs so she can pray without getting bothered by his presence. The dogs even bit him repeatedly.

The current plot of Beyhadh 2 is quite interesting as in the latest episodes the closeness between Maya and Rudra was increasing until Myra entered. Myra's death came as a shock for Maya whereas it healed the cracks between Rudra and his father MJ. Seeing Rudra's love for his father, Maya gets back to her track of revenge and decides to keep her feelings for Rudra aside.

(* Image Courtesy: Jennifer Winget Instagram and Sony Liv App*)

