Jennifer Winget Reveals She Always Wanted To Do Action Roles Before Signing 'Code M'

Jennifer Winget is an Indian television actor who is popular for daily soaps like Beyhadh, Dill Mill Gayye and Saraswatichandra. She recently made her debut on a digital platform with her series, Code M. Jennifer Winget revealed to a leading media portal that she was thrilled to perform the action scenes and stunts on the show. The actor told a media portal that since she has always been a part of drama series, she took this role up as it brought new challenges to her and was out of her comfort zone.

Jennifer Winget always wanted to do action scenes:

The actor told a media portal that though she is loved by her fans for the characters she has played on screen, she wanted to offer something new to her fans. She also added that she was aware that her this character came with a lot of responsibilities and would require her to do extra work. Further talking about her character, she said that to make her character look more authentic, she learned how to stand and walk like a soldier. Jennifer Winget reportedly followed a strict diet and did pilates too. Jennifer Winget further revealed that when she was shooting for Code M, she did not take up any other project as she wanted all her focus and energy to be directed towards the Code M character.

Code M update

The web series has been directed by Akshay Choubey and developed by Ekta Kapoor. The show marks the debut of Jennifer Winget on the digital platform. The plot of the show revolves around an Indian Army lawyer Monica Mehra, played by Jennifer Winget, who discovers a conspiracy plot during her investigation of a military encounter case. The series will show how the entire organisation will be affected by the discovery. The show has many action scenes and stunts performed by the actors. Code M stars Jennifer Winget along with Tanuj Virwani.

