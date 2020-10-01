Jennifer Winget Celebrates Her Dog Breezer's Birthday With Adorable Cuddling Pictures

Jennifer Winget recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with her dog Breezer. The actor shared the pictures to celebrate Breezer’s birthday. In the first picture, Jennifer Winget is seen adorably cuddling it as she plants a kiss on his forehead. The actor is seen twinning with Breezer as she wore a white striped outfit.

In the second picture, Jennifer Winget tried to take a selfie with Breezer, the furball ended up being captured candidly while it gazed something in distance. In the third picture, Jennifer Winget and Breezer are captured candidly as they cuddle each other. The actor is seen lying on the bed with Breezer resting its face on her in the picture. She shared the three pictures with the captions “Happy Birthday Breezer”.

Celebrities like Mieyang Chang, Namita Dubey, Mouni Roy and Palki Malhotra also sent in birthday wishes for Breezer. Fans in a huge number complimented the pictures by dropping several heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Jennifer Winget’s photos with her pet.

Jennifer on the professional front

Jennifer kickstarted her journey in the Hindi film industry as a child actor in the film, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. The actor also appeared as a child actor in the much-acclaimed film, Kuch Naa Kaho. Jennifer Winget has worked in many hit serials like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra and Bepannaah.

Jennifer rose to prominence with the success of her television show, Beyhadh, which follows the story of Maya, whose love turns into an obsession. The story gets further interesting when her relationship with her boyfriend gets affected because of her obsession. It starred Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani.

The show also came up with the second season after its massive popularity. Beyhadh 2 cast stars Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma Preeti Mehra, Melanie Nazareth, Rupa Divetia, Nikunj Malik, Kangan Baruah Nangia, Paaras Madaan and Hasan Zaidi in prominent roles. Jennifer Winget's character Maya was portrayed as a more strong and fierce woman. The story of the second season showcases Maya's revenge after she is betrayed by her love interest.

