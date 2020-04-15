Jennifer Winget In 'Beyhadh' And Other TV Series Where Antagonists Stole The Show

Over the last few years, television serials have changed to a great extent in terms of storylines and performances. There have been a few serials based on love stories that featured some popular negative characters. However, in some cases, these antagonists ended up gaining more recognition and appreciation for their character sketch as well as for the execution. Here are a few Indian television serials that had more loved antagonist than other characters.

Serials with famous antagonists

1. Beyhadh

Beyhadh was a romantic drama serial that started in the year 2016. The plot of this serial revolved around a woman who is obsessed with her lover and the things she ends up doing due to this obsession. Jennifer Winger’s character, Maya, was the antagonist here and was loved by the audience for the way the character was written. Beyhadh was created by Ritika Bajaj Vijra while it starred actors like Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani.

2. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Hain Mohabbatain was a drama serial that started in the year 2013. The plot of this television serial revolved around a number of taboo issues like remarriage, infertility, and divorce, amongst others. The love story between the two leads was always interrupted by the vamp of the show, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, who gained a lot of recognition for playing the evil and classy Shagun Arora. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starred actors Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in pivotal roles.

3. Uttaran

Uttaran was a drama series first aired in the year 2008. The plot of the film revolved around two friends, one who was rich and spoilt while the other was innocent and poor. The rich friend was the antagonist of this story, which was played by Rashami Desai, who was liked for her good acting skills. Uttaran was created by Saurabh Tiwari while it starred actors like Tina Dutta and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

