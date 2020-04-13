Jennifer Winget's Most Stunning Portrait Pictures On Instagram

Jennifer Winget started her career as a child artist with the film Raja ko Rani se Pyaar ho Gaya in the year 1997. She later appeared in the film Kuch Naa Kaho in which she essayed the role of Pooja. However, the actor is more famous for her hit TV soap operas which brought her success and fame in the Indian television industry. Her first television show was Kusum which aired in the year 2001.

The actor was also ranked first in Times of India's Top 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television 2017 and ranked 13th in the Eastern Eye's Sexiest Asian Women List 2018. Apart from her impeccable acting skills, the actor also impresses fans with her fashion statements. Jennifer enjoys a massive following of 8.9 million followers on Instagram. The actor is often seen sharing some of her portrait shots which her fans love the most. Take a look at some of Jennifer’s photos.

Portrait photos on Jennifer Winget's Instagram

In the above picture, Jennifer Winget can be seen clad in a white off-shoulder backless gown. Her outfit has an intricate embroidery which gives a fine look to her attire. Jennifer opted for subtle makeup and kohl eyes and styled her hair in soft curls with white flowers.

When the actor was shooting in Rishikesh for her show Beyhadh 2, she shared her sun-kissed photos. In the Instagram post, one can see her wearing a brown jacket. With beachy wave hair-do, glossy lips and diamond stud earrings, the actor clicked a perfect selfie with a pout.

In the above picture, the actor is seen holding her favourite sketcher shoes. She is seen wearing a black top and opted for minimal makeup to complete her look. She captioned the picture saying how much she is obsessed with her new pair of shoes. Further, she also gave some guidelines to participate in a competition on the occasion of Women’s Day.

