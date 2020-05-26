Jennifer Winget Is A True Foodie And These Pictures Are Proof; See Pictures

Actor Jennifer Winget is currently seen as Maya on Sony TV show Behaydh 2. She started her career at the age of 12 as a child artist with the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. Later, she starred in many popular TV serials like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Dil Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Bepannah and Beyhadh. The actor has also bagged the prestigious Lions Gold Award for best actress for her intense role in soap opera ‘Beyhadh’ in which she essayed the role of a possessive lover. Apart from her acting skill, she is also a fashionista and enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

With over 9 million followers, she is undoubtedly one of the most loved TV celebs. From her uber-chic fashion choices to beautifully done locks, each of her Instagram posts become a rage as soon as they are posted. Her active social media outings have given her fans a glimpse of her amazing foodie side too. Take a look at some of the most favourite foodie posts from Jennifer Winget’s Instagram handle.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's Serials Where She Played A Supporting Character, See List

Pictures that prove Jennifer Winget is a true foodie

1. Party all-night with her dear ones

2. Dining with her two besties

3. A refreshing juice during camping

4. Beach-side brunch with her dear friend

5. Meaty and flavoursome Goan fare on her table

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's Fandom Blooms With 9M Followers On IG; Fans Say 'Just Queen J Things'

6. Throwback post of foodie date with her girl gang

7. Fun time with a host of other friends

8. Some wine, good food, and childhood friends

9. Goa getaway with co-star and girl gang

10. Praising "chef" Sehban Azim

All about Jennifer's recent show Beyhadh 2

Jennifer Winget gained much popularity after portraying the role of Maya in Sony TV's Beyhadh. The show has been one of the many TV shows to gain attention for its different plot. The plot of the serial revolved around a woman whose love turns toxic with time. The soap opera was directed by Ritika Bajaj Vijra and starred actors like Kushal Tandon, Jennifer Winget, and Aneri Vajani. Later, its sequel, Beyhadh 2 was also released and it took off recently. The plot of the second season was similar to that of the first one, with Jennifer Winget playing her iconic character Maya. The second season features actors like Jennifer Winget, Aashish Chaudhary, and Shivin Narang, amongst others.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget And TV Actors Who Rocked Medium Length Hairstyles

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's Pictures That Show Her Love For Mother Nature

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.