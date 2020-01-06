Jennifer Winget All Set To Mark Her Digital Debut With Code M; Trailer Out

Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget is a popular face on Indian television. Now, the actor is gearing up for her digital debut with ZEE5 and ALT Balaji's highly-anticipated web-show Code M. The makers of the show have now released the trailer of the show. Jennifer Winget is essaying a challenging role in the show. The Beyhadh actor will be seen essaying the role of Major Monica Mehra who is a military lawyer and her main objective is to crack Code M. The show will start streaming on OTT platforms like ZEE5 AND ALT Balaji from January 15 which is celebrated as Indian Army Day.

Also Read: Selena Gomez's Look Back At 2019 Includes Some Truly Amazing Moments

Also Read: Henry Cavill Was So Obsessed With Geralt Of Rivia That He Did Something Unbelievable

Apart from Jennifer Winget, Rajat Kapoor is also starring in the show. Rajat will be seen portraying the role of Colonel Suryaveer Chauhan who is the Commandant of the Army Base. The show will also feature Bandit Queen actor Seema Biswas.

The story revolves around Colonel Chauhan who has appointed Major Monica Mehra to crack Code M. The Code M is linked to the death of an army officer named Ajay Paswan who was also colonel's future son-in-law. Colonel Chauhan has asked Monica to fight her emotions and crack the case. A secret is exposed when Major Monica begins her journey to unearth the truth. The entire Indian Army is dissapointed when they learn that Ajay's encounter was fake.

Watch the trailer here

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Totally Pulled Off THIS Gorgeous Ivory Bodycon Dress; Yay Or Nay?

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Is All Smiles In The New Poster Of Her Upcoming Film Chhapaak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.