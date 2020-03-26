Jennifer Winget Looks Mesmerising In These Stunning Monochrome Pictures

Be it a western outfit or a traditional look, Dill Mill Gayye actor Jennifer Winget Nia Sharma can ace any outfit with her trendsetting sartorial choices. The actor always grabs the attention of her fans with her alluring images and trendy choices. The 34-year-old actor has evolved not only as an actor but also in terms of her fashion sense with her unique choices. Her Instagram is a look-book and she makes sure to update fans on her outfit styling. Have a look at some of the best monochrome pictures of Jennifer Winget.

ALSO READ: When Jennifer Lopez Collaborated With French Montana For Some "Unforgettable" Songs

Times when Jennifer Winget showed her fans how to rock monochrome pictures

TV actor Jennifer Winget uploaded this photo which was loved by fans. The Bepannah actor took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture from her vacation. She is seen in a white turtle neck sweater which she teamed up with matching pants and scarf wrapped around her neck. With subtle makeup and a pair of sunglasses, the actor looked gorgeous, as always.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's Co-stars With Whom She Shared A Sizzling Chemistry; See The List

Jennifer has added yet another picture on her social media handle which impressed her fans. The picture happens to be a monochrome picture of the Beyhadh actor in which she looks mesmerising in a black outfit. Her winged eyeliner and messy hair just add to her beauty in the picture.

A few months ago, Jennifer Winget did a photoshoot and shared a picture with her fans on her Instagram handle. The actor looks lovely as she seems lost in thought, with the wind playing delicately with her mane. The photo does full justice to her natural beauty and charm.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget & Other TV Celebs' Instagram Posts & Videos That Ruled The Week

ALSO READ: Times When A Teenage Jennifer Winget Won Over The Audiences With Her Acting Chops

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.