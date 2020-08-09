When Salman Khan Lashed Out At Zubair Khan For Using Foul Language On 'Bigg Boss 11'

Bigg Boss has been hosted by Salman Khan for over years. In every season of the show, the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have been something that viewers have always looked forward too. While on the show, he has often confronted contestants for several reasons. Ardent fans of the show would remember how the Kick actor had confronted Zubair Khan for misbehaving with the women in one of the seasons. Take a look at the clip below to know more.

Read Also | Salman Khan Shares Raksha Bandhan Video Featuring His Sisters, Brothers, Nieces & Nephews

When Salman Khan confronted Zubair Khan on 'Bigg Boss 11'

In the eleventh season of Bigg Boss, fans saw Zubair Khan as a contestant in the house. In this season's first week itself, five contestants were nominated for evictions and he was one of them. While revealing the eviction list, Bhai saw how Zubair behaved with the women in the house and he wasn't very happy with it. The Dabangg actor confronted the Marshal actor about his behaviour towards women in the house.

Read Also | Salman Khan Conveys Greetings On Eid, Netizens Get Excited About 'hint' With Photo

In this throwback video, one can see Salman lashing out at Zubair using foul language and disrespecting women. Salman also asked him questions about his background in the clip. Take a look at the clip here.

Read Also | Remember When Anil Kapoor & Salman Khan Made Cameos In Each Other's Films? Read More.

The latest season of the show was titled Bigg Boss 13. In the first time of shows history, the show was extended and lasted for a total of 140 days. The show's finale took place in February of 2020 and Sidharth Shukla won BB 13.

On the professional front

Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3. He reprised his role of Chulbul Pandey in the film. Along with him, Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeep were seen in prominent roles. Salman will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

It was reported the Salman is preparing for his role in Radhe by keeping his weight in check for the role. As of now, the actor has been at this farmhouse where he has been enjoying the rural life. take a look at the post here.

Rice plantation done . . pic.twitter.com/uNxVj6Its4 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 20, 2020

Read Also | Salman Khan And Family Pose While Flaunting Their Rakhis On Raksha Bandhan, See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.