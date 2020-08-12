Actor Chahat Pandey On Being Approached For Bigg Boss: ‘I Am Not Prepared’

The Indian reality show Bigg Boss is all set to resume its new season amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. In a recent interview, Chahat Pandey, the Hamari Bahu Silk actor revealed that she was approached for Bigg Boss 14. Chahat Pandey told Entertainment Times that she declined the Bigg Boss 14 offer.

The actor told the Bigg Boss team that she just wanted to focus on television serials at this point in time. Further, she was ‘not prepared' for a show like Bigg Boss. However, the actor showed an inclination towards doing the show in future. Chahat Pandey said that she would ‘love’ to be a part of the show in the future. Further, she also mentioned the approximate time frame after which she would consider to be a part of the show. Chahat said that she would like to be a part of the show approximately after two years.

About Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss season 14 will reportedly air in September 2020. Further, this year the show will have a lockdown theme, keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants include Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Paras Chhabra was a part of Bigg Boss Season 13. Akanksha Puri had starred in the supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 4. Some of the other celebrities who have been reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 14 are Shringaar actor Sahil Khan, Shantipriya from Saugandh and several others. According to a report by media portals, some of the other speculated contestants include Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Nikhil Chinapa, Jay Soni, Sugandha Mishra, Shireen Mirza, Arushi Datta, Aseem Merchant and Avinash Mukherjee. Further, this season will also be hosted by the Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 14 promo

Recently, Colors’ TV’s Instagram account shared a teaser of Bigg Boss 14. While the teaser hinted at a lockdown theme, it also showcased the host, Salman Khan indulging in various farming activities. The Instagram post was captioned as, “Ab paltega scene, kyunki aa raha hai #BiggBoss ek baar phir! #BB14, coming soon only on #Colors. Catch Bigg Boss before TV on @vootselect.@beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss2020”. Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

