Jennifer Winget Shows Her Fans The Subtle Art Of Making An Eye Contact; See Pic

Television actor Jennifer Winget, popularly known for her role as Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, recently shared a series of black and white pictures. She showed her followers what the art of making eye contact looks like. Have a look at Jennifer Winget's Instagram picture.

Jennifer Winget's black and white pictures

Jennifer Winget shared a series of black and white photos. She gave a side angle pose while clicking the picture. She wrote that it was the subtle art of making eye contact with someone. As soon as she shared her picture, fans flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis. Fans asked her 'How are you so beautiful' in the comment section. Fans also asked about Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh. They asked her when will the second season be released. Take a look at some of the comments on Jennifer Winget's Instagram.

Image source: Jennifer Winget's Instagram

Image source: Jennifer Winget's Instagram

A sneak peek into Jennifer Winget's Instagram

Jennifer shared a series of pictures where she was seen lying between plants. She flaunted her outfit where she was wearing a black skater skirt, black turtle neck top and a brown checkered jacket. She wrote that the earth laughs in flowers. She also shared a picture a few days after she reached the 10 million bar on Instagram. She wrote that she was still reeling from the celebrations. Jennifer is seen eating macaroons as she wore a yellow hoody. Here are some of Jennifer Winget's photos from her Instagram.

Jennifer Winget on the work front

Jennifer made her debut with the show Shaka Laka Boom Boom as Piya. She was seen in several popular shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye and Saraswatichandra. Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh received a huge response from the audience in 2016 and again in 2019 for its sequel. She was recently seen in the show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein as Maya. She also made her digital debut in 2020 with the ZEE5 and ALT Balaji show Code M. She was seen playing the role of Monica Mehra. The plot revolves around Army lawyer, Monica Mehra who decides to solve an open and shut case of an army officers death along with 2 other militants.

