Surbhi Chandna Wants To Work With Jennifer Winget, Kartik Aaryan And More

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna recently took to her Twitter space to play a fun segment of "Ask me anything" with her fans. The segment titled #asksc had the starlet's fans asking her various interesting questions like "what is your favourite movie", "what is your favourite song", "how does she always have such high energy" and many more such questions. In the segment, her fans asked her will she be up for working with certain celebs.

Surbhi Chandna's Twitter AMA

Surbhi Chandna's Twitter "ask me anything" segment #asksc was a success with her fans getting the chance to interact and get to know their favourite star better. Among a plethora of questions, Surbhi answered some interesting ones. Among those were questions asking the star will she be willing to share the screen with these four celebrities. Take a look at what the Naagin 5 star had to say.

Jennifer Winget

One user asked Surbhi what's her take on working with Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget. Surbhi replied to the question with "It will be an honour."

It will be an honour 🧿 https://t.co/gNYJeAezVF — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) February 17, 2021

Dheeraj Dhooper

Another user said that they would love to see Surabhi collaborating with television actor Dheeraj Dhooper for a movie. Dheeraj and Surbhi have shared the screen once when he had previously played a prominent role in Surbhi's Naagin 5 when co-actor Sharad Malhotra was in quarantine after being tested positive for corona. Surabhi replied to the user saying, "why not?"

Karan V Grover

Another user wished to see Surbhi play a role alongside television actor Karan V Grover one day. The actress humbly replied, "I wish for it too."

Kartik Aryan

One fan tweeted that she would love to see Surbhi share the screen with the chocolate boy of Bollywood Kartik Aryan. Surbhi gave a befitting reply to her fan and wrote, "Wow. That will be hot."

Other than these Surbhi also revealed that her favourite song is Lio Rapture, she is a fan of South Indian cuisine especially idli sambhar and also shared that right now she is not taking up any new project and is relaxing after the wrap of Naagin 5.

Surbhi Chandna's Shows

Surbhi Chandna's latest show was Naagin 5 in which she played the role of Bani, an aadinagin who resurrects after 100 years to take revenge against her sworn enemies 'cheel' (eagles). However, her plan goes for a toss when she falls in love with Viranshu played by Sharad Malhotra who is the prince of eagles and her biggest enemy. The television serial was a super hit and wrapped up recently in February.

Post the wrap of Naagin 5, the actress ha decided to rest and relax for a while before taking up any new upcoming projects. Surbhi also recently won the ITA awards for Best Actress for her role in Naagin. She shared a picture of herself posing with the award and thanking her fans for the love she received as Bani. She won the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020 for Best Actor Female as well for the same.

