Jennifer Winget Spills The Beans On Her Diet And Preparation Routine For 'Code M'

Along with entertaining her fans with the second instalment of Beyhadh titled Beyhadh 2, Jennifer Winget is all set to entertain her fans with a never-seen-before avatar of hers in her upcoming web series titled Code M. Winget, for the very first time, will be seen essaying the role of an army lawyer in the show. It would be safe to say that she must have gone through hardcore training for playing the role of an army lawyer. Recently, in an interview with an online portal, Jennifer revealed how she prepared for her role in Code M.

Jennifer Winget spills the beans on how she prepped for the role of Major Monica Mehra

In an interview with an online portal, the Beyhadh 2 actor opened up on the changes that were made in her diet and routine to get into the zone for the character. She stated in the interview that people who know her know that she is a lazy person who loves her comfort zone. She then added that characters like Major Monica Mehra help her extend her boundaries.

She further stated that if one thinks of an army officer, she does not really have the body type to fit that as one would think of a tall person for playing that role, but the makers had faith in her. She concluded the sentence by stating that she hopes that she did justice to her role as it did some work to get the body language and diction right because she was really unsure if she would be able to do it or not.

Jennifer Winget clarified that her diet does not comprise of starvation. The actor does not believe in starving, and she stated that she eats everything and then workouts to strike a balance. She also admitted that she loves working out in the morning.

