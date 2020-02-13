Jennifer Winget's 'Maya', 'Zoya' And Other Characters That Are Unforgettable

Jennifer Winget is currently impressing all her fans with the revival of her popular character, Maya, for the second season of Beyhadh. The promos and teaser of the show elated the audience and fans as it promised that this time Maya's character will be darker. Jennifer Winget's character Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh season one had earned immense love from the audience and fans.

In 2018, Jennifer Winget was bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her performance as Maya. Not only Maya, but many of Jennifer's characters have left a lasting impression on the audience. Here are her few other characters that have gained popularity and love from the audience.

Sneha in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Ekta Kapoor's serial Kasauti Zindagii Kay was one of the most popular shows in 2005. The show was on air for 3 long years. Jennifer Winget played the young version of Mr Bajaj and Prerna's daughter Sneha. The chemistry of Shweta Tiwari and Jennifer Winget on the show as mother-daughter was loved by the audience.

Dr. Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye

Shilpa Anand had essayed the female lead of the popular youth serial Dill Mill Gayye. But later, she was replaced and Jennifer Winget was roped in for the character of Dr. Riddhima Gupta. The sizzling chemistry between the lead actors, Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget, left the audience awestruck.

Kumud in Saraswatichandra

Another serial of Star Plus which caught the attention of the audience in 2013 was Jennifer Winget and Gautam Rode starrer Saraswatichandra. Jennifer played the character of a Gujarati girl. She charmed the audience with the beauty and innocence of her character.

Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannaah

Colors TV's 2018 serial Bepannaah grabbed many headlines, as the rumours about the lead actors, Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra were on fire. Jennifer played Zoya in the serial which narrated the journey of Zoya from a heartbroken wife to a successful entrepreneur. Her looks and mannerism as a Muslim girl bagged many praises from the audience.

