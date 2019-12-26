Jennifer Winget Shares Her Idea Of Celebrating Christmas: 'Forget About Calories'

Television actor Jennifer Winget is currently bagging a lot of appreciation for her current thriller-drama Beyhadh 2. Her killer looks have grabbed the attention of many. During the prep for her character Maya, she learned aerial yoga and other gym exercises to get into a perfect shape for her character. The actor also celebrated Christmas with her near and dear ones a few days back. Reportedly, she forgot to count the calories while treating her sweet-tooth in this festive month. Apart from her dear friends, her co-star in the previous serials also joined the pre-Christmas celebration at Winget's home. In a slideshow, she posed with everyone in the jolly mood.

While having a chit-chat with a leading news portal, she shared her idea of celebrating Christmas and offered a piece of advice to everyone and her fans. The 34-year-old actor mentioned that she keeps her door wide open for a pre-Christmas celebration for her family and friends. She organises the party every year without fail to greet and enjoy the festive mood. She also wished that everyone should fill these holidays with peace, warmth, love and light with the ones they love. Adding to the conversation, she expressed that inviting everyone for lunch has become a tradition for her. She believes that this enjoyment and craziness create many special memories. In the same report, she has said that everyone should forget about the calories and indulge in all the delicious Christmas delicacies and treats.

What's in her kitty?

On the work front, Jennifer recently reprised her popular character Maya for the second installment of the Beyhadh series. This time, Maya is back with her limitless hatred. The show also stars Ashish Chawdhary, Shivin Narag and Rajat Verma in the lead. Apart from television, she will soon make her digital debut with an original web-series of Alt Balaji titled Code M. The series will also feature Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor in the lead. She will be seen essaying Monica, an army officer, in the web-series.

