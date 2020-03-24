Jennifer Winget Shares Quarantine Tips To Escape Boredom Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, people are pushed indoors to curb the spread of the pandemic. Though the celebrities are not able to shoot, they keep posting entertaining content on their social media timelines. Recently, popular TV actor Jennifer Winget, who is currently bagging praises for her on-going serial Beyhadh 2, took to her social media handle and gave a sneak peek to fans into her quarantine.

Interestingly, Jennifer Winget shared an IGTV video on her social media handle. In the video, she mentioned that since many people are bored locked in their homes, she has some fun activities and tips for people to escape boredom. Instagramming her video, the 34-year-old actor wrote a caption that read, 'Quarantine Time, Not Down Time! / Social distancing is crucial during this trying time and we’re all in this together. It’s funny if you come to think of it, but a virus has managed to equalise us all - caste, class, religion and creed. But Social distancing doesn’t need to be boring. While this video will seem like a plea to stay indoors and stay safe (and not be callous and come out celebrating just yet🙄), I also come bearing tips on how to turn this self isolation positively around and make it more about self care and shifting the focus on mental health. So stay tuned to my stories, take a look at what I’ve been up to. Be my quarantine? ☺️'.

Watch the video below:

Moving further, Jennifer shared a series of pictures, featuring her, in which she is performing various activities. The Beyhadh 2 actor shared what she has been doing throughout the day. Take a look below.

Check out Jennifer Winget's suggestions below:

