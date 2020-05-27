Jennifer Winget Is quite A Fitness Fanatic And These Pictures Are A Proof; See Here

Jennifer Winget has taken up some challenging roles in her filming career. From romantic TV shows to action, crime, and thriller series, Winget has worked on a variety of projects. Jennifer Winget, apart from having a strong presence on TV, is also known to dominate social media. Jennifer Winget's social media handle comprises of pictures and videos from her photo shoots, travel, candid snaps, and more. With all that said now, here are Jennifer Winget's photos that display her passion for fitness:

READ:Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh' And Other Shows That Gained Attention For Their Offbeat Plot

Jennifer Winget is quite a fitness freak and these pictures are proof

READ:Jennifer Winget's 'Dill Mill Gayye' And Other Serials Based On Medical Professionals

READ:Fashion Face Off : Neha Kakkar Vs Jennifer Winget - Who Aced The Red Floral Look Better?

Jennifer Winget's photos not only showcase her love for her shows and travel but fitness too. Winget on many instances is seen opting for yoga. She also likes to keep herself fit with runs and boxing. Jennifer Winget's photos often receive massive attention from her fans. Winget's Instagram has also been flooded with likes and comments from fans who have not only loved her fitness looks but have also tried to pull off the various fitness challenges laid by Winget.

READ:Jennifer Winget In 'Beyhadh' And Other TV Series Where Antagonists Stole The Show

READ:Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh' & Other Shows That Got 2nd Season Due To Success Of Its First

Many fans have left comments on her posts asking her for more photos and videos. She is all set to inspire her fans with her fitness goals. Jennifer Winget manages to surprise her fans with every post and video on her Instagram. The actress has also been sharing her current quarantine updates.

Jennifer's fitness has not only inspired fans but her fashion too has spoken volumes. The actor's strong personality, elegant style and eclectic taste in fashion have all led fans to want to know more about her. Along with Winget's strong personality and fitness goals, her choice of scripts has also carved her life very well. Jennifer's shows are widely popular among her fans.

READ:'Beyhadh 2' Fame Jennifer Winget Urges Fans To Add Fuel To A Noble Cause Amidst Lockdown

Jennifer Winget, after starring in hit shows like Beyhadh, has moved on to try something quite new and refreshing. The actress has come up with her recent show, Code M. The show has been doing very well with fans and many of them can't wait to see more of her post the coronavirus lockdown. The show stars Jennifer Winget, Rajat Kapoor, Seema Biswas, and Tanuj Virwani in lead roles. With a rating of 8.1 on IMDb, Code M has managed to get to the hearts of many fans. Jennifer Winget's role has received acclaim from most critics and fans have eagerly been waiting for season 2.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.