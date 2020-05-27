Jennifer Winget's Pictures In Which She Is Styled By Her Stylist Kareen Parwani

Dill Mill Gayye actor Jennifer Winget is undoubtedly one of the beautiful actresses of the Indian television industry. Besides her acting prowess, Jennifer's classy style has contributed a lot to her popularity. Though the actor is genuinely stylish, some credit also goes to her stylist, who is a pretty woman named Kareen Parwani. Take a look at Jennifer Winget's photos in which she is impeccably styled by Kareen Parwani.

Kareen Parwani is responsible for Jennifer Winget's amazing looks

Many celebs are seen posting throwback pictures and videos on their social media handles. Recently, Beyhadh actor Jennifer Winget shared a series of throwback pictures by the pool, and the series also got much attention. The actor wore an outfit from Sav Lamba and Zara India; and was styled by Kareen Parwani.

A few days ago, Jennifer Winget shared pictures from her latest photoshoot at home. Clad in a pink blazer and pants, she teamed her attire with a yellow top with a dramatic neck. For her glam, the actor opted for winged eyeliner and perfect makeup.

Jennifer Winget is treating fans with her throwback posts. In the picture, she can be seen trying to show off her glamourous avatar. Jennifer Winget shared a couple of monochrome pictures from her previous photoshoot, in which she can be seen posing in different outfits and angles. She also gave some quirky captions to her posts.

Jennifer Winget shared pictures from a photoshoot along with a coronavirus advisory. In one of the pictures, she can be seen covering her face with her dress and with this, she gave a message of covering nose and mouth while we cough or sneeze. The actor looked simply stunning in an ensemble by EyeCandy and she was styled by Kareen Parwani.

On the work front

On the professional front, Jennifer Winget was last seen in Beyhadh 2. The show also featured Shivin Narang as a lead actor and was taken off air due to the lockdown. However, the show couldn't receive an official end. Hence, fans of the show are waiting for it to be telecast.

