Vicky Kaushal, Jennifer Winget's Army Themed Film Would Look Like THIS According To A Fan

Vicky Kaushal and Jennifer Winget’s common stans have been spending their lockdown days creatively. One of the fans resorted to making a creative army themed video edit, where both Vicky Kaushal and Jennifer Winget can be seen essaying their army duties through and through. The video edit suggests what a Vicky- Jennifer film would look like.

Vicky Kaushal and Jennifer Winget in a perfect army themed film

In the video edit, Vicky Kaushal can be seen dressed in the army green avatar, walking alongside the halls of his office as he sports his best form. Jennifer Winget is seen dressed in her uniform as well, completing tasks and looks like the two actors are in the same office.

After a few seconds in the video, Jennifer Winget looks tensed up. After a while she heads home, where she sits engrossed in her thoughts, Vicky Kaushal also heads home, he looks at Jennifer Winget for a second and then leaves her be. Even though the video showed a tensed up relationship between the two, Vicky Kaushal and Jennifer Winget's fan have been asking for an extended cut.

Check out the Twitter post that suggests that the two should work together in a movie

A short edit on these two 😊#JenniferWinget x Vicky Kaushal pic.twitter.com/QbJgzSez70 — 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@liv_luv_laugh__) March 15, 2020

The fan captioned the post as “A short edit on these two #JenniferWinget x Vicky Kaushal” while sharing the video on Twitter. Many followers of the account commented on the picture. One fan wrote, "Ohhh gosh my two favorites together. Wanted to see them in a movie.” Another one wrote, “Thank you for making this such beautiful editing of two.” Another enthusiastic fan commented, "Thanks! They are my favs too, hope to see them soon sharing screen space."

Vicky Kaushal and Jennifer Winget’s fans and several reactions to the video edit

Thankyou for making this such beautiful editing of two 😍❤️ — Surbhi❤️ (@Surbhi_M19) March 15, 2020

Thanks!

They are my favs too, hope too see them soon sharing screen space 🤞🏻😊 — 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@liv_luv_laugh__) March 17, 2020

On the professional front

After the video edit made it to social media, fans of the two actors have been suggesting a collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Jennifer Winget.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in part one of the horror series Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The film was a first-ever horror fiction with Vicky Kaushal in a lead role. Jennifer Winget, on the other hand, was last seen in Beyhadh 2 which was loved by viewers.

Vicky Kaushal has several films lined up for releases like Takht and Sardar Udham Singh. However, both the actors are staying at home during the lockdown and will go back to work once the coronavirus situation improves.

