Jennifer Winget And Other TV Celebs Who Give Major Casual Outfit Goals; See Pics Here

TV celebrities leave no stone unturned in experimenting with new outfits and giving out unique fashion statements. From Jennifer Winget to Surbhi Jyoti, all the lovely ladies are well-known for their fashion sense and style statements. And one fashion trend that will never die is that of casual wear. Have a look at how these popular faces of television industry flaunt casual wear perfectly.

Jennifer Winget

The picture shows the Dill Mill Gayye star, Jennifer Winget, in a black casual outfit. The actor donned a black crop top which had white thick straps and paired it with black leather pants. Her quirky black sneakers was the highlight. With her wavy hairdo and no make-up look, she gave major goals for casual attire in this picture.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi came into the limelight after she portrayed the iconic role of Naira Goenka from the popular Star Plus daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Dressed in a checkered top and a cute skirt, Shivangi looked absolutely adorable. She sported a half cuff-sleeved sweetheart-neckline top, which was accentuated by red and black patterns. For makeup, she opted for pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and glossy pink lips.

Erica Fernandes

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor, Erica Fernandes, donned an abstract printed two-piece for one of her photoshoots and looked stunning in it. Her outfit was a perfect blend of casual and classy. Erica opted for a signature wavy hairstyle to go with her outfit. For her makeup, she chose to have a nude make-up with a touch of brown eye-shadow and a dark eye-liner.

Surbhi Jyoti

Naagin actor Surbhi Jyoti donned a white colour floral maxi-dress perfectly which she paired with a blue denim jacket. Her dress had a deep V neck and off-shoulder sleeves. For footwear, she opted to wear white sports shoes and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side parting. She completed her look with minimal accessories and applied makeup but kept it natural. In the above series of pictures, the actor is seen enjoying her vacation days in Dubai.

