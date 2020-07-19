Jennifer Winget's Collection Of Little Black Dresses Is Completely Obsess-worthy; See Pics

Jennifer Winget became a household name after appearing in the popular show Beyhadh. The actor is seen wearing black outfits almost throughout the series. Jennifer Winget has an amazing collection of little black dresses, most of us would want to have in our wardrobe. Here are some of her best black dresses you could wear and flaunt on various occasions.

Jennifer Winget's collection of 'Little Black Dresses'

Jennifer Winget wore this black dress at the promotions of her show Beyhadh 2. She wore the puffed-sleeve dress with a pair of nude pumps. She went for a glam makeup look, to look sharp and elegant. Her hair was curled towards the end, making her look stunning. She went for a no-accesory look, to complete her outfit.

Another little black dress Jennifer Winget owns is this one. This shimmer black dress with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves is perfect to wear at a cocktail party. Jennifer Winget went for a bold smokey eye look, and went for a nude lipstick, to complete her makeup. She opted to keep her hair messy, which made her look stunning.

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Says He Gave Her The Warmest Smile

This is another picture we found on Jennifer Winget’s Instagram, in a little black dress. The net, on the neckline of her dress, gave volume to her dress, making her look gorgeous. She wore a few bracelets to go with her outfit. The heavy eyeliner and her short curly hair completed her entire look, making a style statement.

Also Read: Jisshu Sengupta Drops Trailer Launch Date Of Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi'

This little black dress of Jennifer Winget can make a perfect formal outfit. She wore this dress on one of the episodes of her show. She wore a gold watch with her outfit and kept it simple. Those loop earrings and her wavy long hair made her entire outfit look subtle and elegant. She opted for light makeup on her eyes and went for a red lipstick to complete her look.

Also Read: Disha Patani Or Esha Gupta: Who Slayed Better In This Olive Green Crop Top?

Another black dress from Jennifer Winget’s collection is this one. We loved how the actor paired her outfit with a stylish belt around her waist. She wore a pair of black shoes to go with her outfit. She went for a bold makeup look and tied her hair in a sleek ponytail to complete her look.

Also Read: Naya Rivera's Death: 'If I Die Young' Song Goes Viral As Fans Remember The 'Glee' Actress

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.