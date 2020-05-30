Jennifer Winget's Birthday: Times When The 'Beyhadh' Actor Gave Major Fashion Goals

Television actor Jennifer Winget turns a year older today. The actor was last seen as Maya on Sony TV show Behaydh 2. Jennifer started her career at the age of 12 as a child artist with the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. Later, she stepped into TV industry with Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and since then has given memorable roles in daily soaps like Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Bepannah and Beyhadh.

Apart from her acting chops, Jennifer is also a fashionista and enjoys a massive fan following of over 9 million on Instagram. Be it her uber-chic fashion choices or beautifully done locks, the actor has managed to give significant fashion goals. On Jennifer Winget's 35th birthday, here's looking at her top 5 best Instagram posts that gave fashion goals.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget To Not Celebrate Her Birthday This Year, Says Its 'trivial & Unimportant'

Times Jennifer Winget Aced The Fashion Game

In the above picture, Jennifer Winget is seen in a gorgeous three-piece garment. The Code M actor chose to go with a lilac outfit. Her unique crop top and pants added to her ravishing beauty. Jennifer threw on a loose long lilac cape with the same print to complete her outfit. With bold makeup and a strong hairdo, the actor rounded off her look, and a pair of silver heels enhanced her stunning appearance.

In the above photo, Jennifer Winget in seen donning a summer floral print dress in red. Jennifer's long dress has a one-sided off-shouldered pattern, and in addition to that, her ensemble has a V-neck design which looks really stylish. Her red floral outfit was perfectly matched with light make-up and short slight curly hair which fully complemented her overall look.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's Pictures In Which She Is Styled By Her Stylist Kareen Parwani

In the above photo, Jennifer Winget can be seen clad in a white off-shoulder backless gown. Her outfit has an intricate embroidery which gives a fine look to her attire. Jennifer opted for subtle makeup and kohl eyes and styled her hair in soft curls with white flowers.

Jennifer has added yet another picture on her social media handle which impressed her fans. The picture happens to be a monochrome picture of the Beyhadh actor in which she looks mesmerising in a black outfit. Her winged eyeliner and messy hair just add to her beauty in the picture.

Jennifer Winget can be seen wearing a pair of white sneakers with a short dress here. She is wearing a red short dress which has a boat neck and light frills at the end. She has added a black floral shrug with the dress. In footwear, she can be seen wearing a pair of white shoes that goes well with the jacket. Her hair has been left straight and open with the outfit.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget And Other TV Celebs Who Give Major Casual Outfit Goals; See Pics Here

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget Is quite A Fitness Fanatic And These Pictures Are A Proof; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.