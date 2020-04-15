Rajeev Khandelwal Says ‘no One Can Revive ‘Sujal’ From ‘Kahin Toh Hoga’ In A Remake

Rajeev Khandelwal opened up about his opinion on the remake of Kahin Toh Hoga. His role in the television soap was that of an angry young man, portraying the love and hate characteristics revolving around Kashish. The show received huge love between the year 2003 and 2007. Recent reports suggest that the show will be remade further adding to the trend of remakes, however, on the webspace. Rajeev Khandelwal reportedly said that the remake 'would not work' in an interview to a news publication.

Also Read | Hina Khan Shares How Ekta Kapoor Can Connect 'Money Heist' Alicia With Komolika; Watch

Rajeev Khandelwal talks about remake

While talking about the remake, Rajeev Khandelwal recalled the need of the role back then. He said that the role worked because his ‘angry’ face and the style of acting worked for ‘Sujal’ in Kahin Toh Hoga. Even though he was a rookie actor and Kahin Toh Hoga was only his second venture, he believes that things fell into place for him as well as the character. There was an uncanny resemblance of the requirement and what had to be delivered and himself. It fell into place for one instance and it would not be possible for the second time. The story and plot with that amount of twists and turns cannot be recreated.

Here is a trip down memory still

Image Credits: A Still From Kahin Toh Hoga

Rajeev Khandelwal also revealed in the interview that it is impossible to deliver such a role in a remake. He also added that it is difficult to impossible to pull that kind of role again. It might have worked out for him, but it is not possible for the second time.

Rajeev Khandelwal's Sujal character essayed an iconic love-hate relationship with lead character Kashish

Image Credits: A Still From Kahin Toh Hoga

Also Read | Why Ekta Kapoor's 'Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki' Failed With The Viewers?

After reports of the remake were revealed Rajeev Khandelwal recalled some iconic roles and put an end statement. He said that is Gabbar Singh from Sholay cannot be created again, there is a reason for it. It is not creativity that will bind you, but the uniqueness of the role. He gave an example related to the role in Kahin Toh Hoga, there was a way Sujal looked at Kashish, that cannot be captured again.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's Coronavirus Show Lauded By Ekta Kapoor, Says 'glad You Are Not A Producer'

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Shares A Hilarious Re-run Related Video Call Between Hum Paanch Characters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.