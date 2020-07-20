Jennifer Winget's Top 5 Poses That Fans Can Nail In Their Own Pictures; See All Pics

Jennifer Winget is a very popular TV actor known for her many versatile roles. She started out as a child actor and was first seen in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya. Her first big break came in the show Karthika where she portrayed the role of a struggling singer. In her next role, Jennifer was seen in a famous TV show called Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Sneha who was the daughter of the protagonist. Jennifer is reportedly one of the highest-paid TV actors in India. She is also very popular on social media and keeps her fans updated daily. Here's a look at her Jennifer's top 5 poses that even fans can nail in their own Instagram posts.

Also Read | Esha Deol to make her TV debut in 'Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi' as Samridhi Devi?

The Strong Stand

In this picture, Jennifer can be seen giving a stern look and has a very carefree pose. The same pose can be recreated by anyone, the only rule would be to train oneself in front of the mirror to be able to give the camera a very stern or shrewd look. Pair the look with a dynamic pose and Jennifer's pose will be achieved.

Also Read | Jennifer Winget-approved TV Series List To Binge-watch This Week

Over The Shoulder

One of the easiest and most popular poses that Jennifer is seen giving in her photos online is this pose. In this, the camera is usually aimed at the back of the shoulder and the model needs to turn to look into the camera. Another classic yet beautiful pose perfected by Jennifer.

Also Read | 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' & other Marathi TV shows that resumed shoot post lockdown

Hand On Waist

Hand on waist is an elegant pose which is perfect for any picture. Jennifer gives a good example in this picture where she can be seen with one hand on her waist and smiling for the camera.

Hands-On

A high fashion version of the Hand on Waist pose is when the model puts both her hands on her waist and clenches her shoulders together. Jennifer can be seen rocking this pose in this picture. This pose is good for the next time one tries a very fashionable garment for a night out.

Also Read | Balika Vadhu Quiz: Check your knowledge of Avika Gor's famous Indian TV show

Carefree Pose

One of the easiest pose to rock is the carefree pose. The only rule, pose howsoever desired. Sometimes giving the camera a carefree pose is the best as Jennifer's pose in the post. The picture is warm and gives its viewers positive energy.

Promo Pic Credit: Jennifer Winget's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.