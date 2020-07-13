Jennifer Winget's Wardrobe Boasts Of An Envious Collection Of Gowns; Take A Look

Jennifer Winget is one of the famous TV celebs who manage to impress fans with their fashion choices. From bodycon dresses to saris, the Beyhadh actor makes it a point to break the monotony with her style statements. Jennifer seems to have a liking for ballroom gowns and her Instagram feed is proof of that. Take a look at Jennifer Winget's wardrobe, which has the most exquisite collection of gowns.

Jennifer Winget's best gown looks which will make fans go WOW

Jennifer Winget took to social media to share some throwback photos in monochrome. One of her photos sees Jennifer wearing an ultra-pretty gown. She captioned her first photo by stating 'Throwback to days when we could wake up and walk out the door, makeup and end up looking like this!' (sic)". In this picture, she is seen posing like a pro in the dreamy white gown.

Jennifer Winget shared her latest bridal look. Taking to social media, the Bepannah actor uploaded her photos in which Jennifer can be seen clad in a white off-shoulder backless gown. The gown has intricate embroidery. The actor opted for subtle makeup, kohled-up eyes and a dash of lipstick and her hair was styled in soft curls with flowers nicely placed on the sides.

Jennifer Winget once again treated her fans with her fantastic look in a gown. The actor took to Instagram to share her photo donning a gorgeous beige coloured gown. Flaunting her lovely tattoo, Jennifer teamed up her look with a princess headband. She went with stylish hair bun which had a few strands falling on the face. A mixture of nude and bronze makeup rounded off her over-all look.

Jennifer Winget can be seen in a pretty maroon gown as she gives a quirky pose with fellow actor Karan Wahi. The photo is actually a birthday post on the occasion of the latter's birthday. In the photo, Jennifer has opted for a hairstyle that compliments her gown.

In the above picture, Jennifer can be seen wearing a pastel green one-shoulder gown. Her dress featured a big belt of the same colour around her waist. A nude make-up, no-jewellery look and hair in loose pleated style, rounded off her over-all look.

