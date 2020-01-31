Jigyasa Singh Of 'Shakti' Fame Is A Total Fashionista And Here's Proof

Jigyasa Singh is a very well-known Indian television actor. She is commonly known for playing Thapki Chaturvedi in Thapki Pyar Ki and Heer Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Jigyasa made her debut as Alia with Zee Marudhara's Chore Tera Gaon Bada Pyaara, opposite Manish Goplani. From 2015-2017, she portrayed Maya Chaturvedi in Colors TV's Thapki Pyar Ki opposite Manish Goplani. In 2018, Jigyasa joined Colors TV's Dev 2 as Dhwani Karchiwala. In 2019, she played Tara Khanna in Star Plus's Nazar.

Currently, Singh has been portraying Heer Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever, she is also famous for her great dressing sense. Here’s proof that Jigyasa Singh is a total fashionista. Read on to know more.

Jigyasa Singh is a total fashionista and her quirky casual outfits are proof of the same

Party hard outfits

Jigyasa Singh sure knows the choice of colours and the make of an outfit. Her quirky and bold party outfits prove that the actor can carry any outfit with ease and comfort. She can manage to slay every outfit.

Jigyasa Singh's beautiful ethnic outfits

Jigyasa Singh has proved to have stayed close to her roots and is looking elegantly beautiful in these ethnic outfits. She has worn the perfect shades of outfits and styled them just right. Jigyasa Singh indeed deserves to be called as a true fashionista.

