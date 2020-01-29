'Shakti' Written Update For January 28, 2020: Heer Gears Up For Revenge

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki currently airs on Colors TV. The show stars Jigyasa Singh of Thapki Pyar Ki fame. The show was previously headed by Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik who recently quit the show. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

ALSO READ | Shakti Written Update For January 27, 2020: Heer Gets A Reality Check

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update

Heer sees a professor pass by her. She then tells the professor that Virat is harassing her. She tells him that yesterday Virat proposed to her and now he is harassing because he wants an answer. On hearing this, the professor asks Virat to leave Heer's hand to let go of her.

ALSO READ | Radhakrishn Written Update For January 27, 2020: Revati Is Disappointed

Heer ran away from Virat after he does so. She got scared and started acting weirdly in front of her brothers. On seeing this, Soham asked Heer to come with him but she refused the offer. Later, Virat himself got exposed before Heer and everyone came to know that Virat proposed to Heer in a bid to win money.

ALSO READ | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update January 28 | Pragya Fails To Meet Abhi

Heer then blackmailed Tanu again and asked her to help her. Tanu passed some hateful comments on Virat which made him angry. Then Tanu tells Virat that Heer has asked her to say this. Later, Heer confronts Virat on her own. She told him that she was stupid enough to fall for him. She also told him that he is a bad guy and she will try to stay away from him.

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya Written Update January 28: Preeta Is Arrested Again!

Heer told Gulabo that if she has ₹ 75,000 to herself then she could have shown Virat that no one is allowed to hurt anyone’s feelings for monetary gains. Shanno then gives Heer the money and asked her to go and throw it at Virat’s face. Shanno also asked Heer to not tell anyone about the money. Heer and Virat are both bent upon getting their revenge.

ALSO READ | Choti Sarrdaarni Written Updates For January 28: Meher, Sarab, And Param Return Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.