Shakti Written Update For January 29, 2020: Virat Turns Down The Money From Heer

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki currently airs on Colors TV. The show stars Jigyasa Singh of Thapki Pyar Ki fame. The show was previously headed by Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik who recently quit the show. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update

Heer got up from bed thinking that if she had gone to college with Rohan and Soham then she wouldn't have been able to teach Virat a lesson. She gets ready for college thinking she will be back within an hour or so. She also thought to herself that just 15 minutes is enough to make Virat cry for all the things that he has done wrong.

Heer also covers everything just in case anyone walks into her room. Shanno peeped into the room and gets shocked on seeing everything. Heer tried to run away from the room but the door was locked. Parmeet asked her to make some food. However, she then got a call and is seen telling on the call that will handle everything. She also told her bahu about how Daljeet's father will be coming to visit in 10 days. Parmeet's bahu, on the other hand, told her how Virat is celebrating his birthday and that he should have come for that.

Heer is in the car and saw Virat on his bike. She stops him and hands over the ₹75,000 to him. She told him that this money will remind him of his selfish and emotionless deeds. They both then tell each other that they are in no way interested in each other.

Virat asked Heer to take the money away or else he will come to her house and tell everyone about it. Heer told him that he should go and look at his face in the mirror. She told that she will never be behind him.

