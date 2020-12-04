Jiten Lalwani On Superstitions: Long Way To Go Before Whole ‘Godmen’ Scenario Banishes

Television actor Jiten Lalwani will play the pivotal character of Gangadhar in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi. The star, who condemns the obsession over spiritual Gurus and that kind of religiosity, shared his thoughts on the same. On the contrary, his character in Mere Sai, Gangadhar is a rich businessman, whose life revolves around the preaching of his Guru as he is highly superstitious. Here’s everything to know about what he said:

Jiten Lalwani shares his thoughts on superstitions in India

In a media statement, Jiten Lalwani shared his thoughts on Indian superstitions, saying, “All of us have also been brought up with a set of weird superstitions and most of them simply defy logic. From nimbu mirchi to a black cat, there is umpteen number of strange beliefs that we’ve been told to abide by. While the world is moving past these superstitions slowly and steadily times, but there are still some beliefs left. Not to forget, the ‘spiritual’ Gurus who command a huge following in our country. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that times are now changing and so is their superiority, I’d say there’s still a long way to go before the whole ‘Godmen’ scenario banishes once and for all. With our show, we are just trying to deliver a rightful message to our audiences and hope that we can, too, help to change the narrative in whatever little way we can.”

Image Source: PR Handout

About Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi brings limelight to prevalent societal issues and forces the audience to think about these significant matters. The upcoming track on the TV series showcases the evil of superstition and how people thrive on baseless superstitions and refuse to question their rationality and live in unflinching blind faith. Safe to say, superstition is an age-old plight of our country, making half the population suffer from it.

The forthcoming track will tell the story of Sai helping Gangadhar come out of his Guru’s trance and make finally understand the futility of baseless superstitions and the consequent harm it causes. Viewers can watch Jiten Lalwani portraying the role of Gangadhar in Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi. It airs from Monday to Friday at 7 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Source: With inputs from PR

