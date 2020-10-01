'Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram' Wraps Up Shooting, Last Episode To Air On October 9, 2020

The mythological show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram is going to be off-air soon. The show features Ekagra Dvedi as Hanuman, Sneha Vag as Maa Anjana, and Jiten Lalwani playing the role of Raja Kesari. The show premiered on January 7 this year and will now go off-air on October 9, 2020. Reportedly, the last episode of Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram was shot on Wednesday.

Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram to go off-air

Reportedly, the channel has been planning to off-load some shows for a while. Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram was liked by the audience for its different take on a well-known mythological story. With amazing and adventurous tales from the life of Lord Hanuman, this show explores moral values as well. Surprisingly, the makers have now decided to shut the show.

Besides this, the makers also roped in Seema Purohit to play the role of Mandodari around 10 days ago. Sneha Vag recently confirmed the news of the show going off-air. The actor in an interview with Desi Marathi confirmed that they have wrapped up the shooting of the show and it will come to an end on October 9, 2020. She said that it was the channel’s decision and they abide by it.

TV actor Romanch Mehta, who joined the show in August 2020, added that every show comes to an end and 'every end marks a new beginning'. Talking about his role in the show, he said that his journey on the show was short but sweet. He is grateful to have got an opportunity to play a completely different character (Mareech), and he is looking forward to embarking on a new journey with new upcoming projects. Besides this, the show was also in the news after Akanksha Rawat, who played the role of Goddess Parvati, exited it because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After this, actor Vidisha Srivastava has been roped in to essay her role.

In an interview with Desimarathi, Akanksha had earlier told that the producers wanted to begin the shoot immediately, but her father was worried about her resuming work amid COVID-19. Her father insisted on leaving her home in Uttarakhand and staying with her in Mumbai, to ensure that she is safe. However, she couldn’t put her dad’s life at risk, as he is very old. And hence, she decided to take a two-month break from work.

