Jock Zonfrillo's Inspiring Story: From Drug Addict To Judge On MasterChef Australia

Jock Zonfrillo is a celebrity chef from Scotland who is famous for his appearance in the cooking show, MasterChef Australia. He is also reportedly judging the new season of the show. He was reportedly homeless and addicted to drugs before he pursued his passion for cooking and food. He went on to become one of the most successful chefs of the present time. He recently spoke about how food helped him overcome the addiction.

Jock Zonfrillo’s journey from a drug addict to a renowned chef

In a recent interview with IANS, celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo spoke about his journey as he turned into a chef from a heroin addict. He reportedly got addicted to heroin at the age of 15. According to a report by an online portal, he was sacked from his job, after which he became bankrupt. His career kick-started after he approached the famous chef Marco Pierre-White. In the interview, he said that unfortunately, drug addiction is a real thing and is something a lot of people struggle with. He said that he has come from a place where drug addiction is a very normal and many addicts are unable to cope with it unless there is something more compelling than the addiction to drugs. He said that it is hard to overcome, but food, for him, was far more compelling than drugs. He said that he credits food for getting him on the right track.

Read Smrutisree Singh From MasterChef India - Everything The Show's Fans Need To Know About Her

Also read Abinas Nayak's Wonderful Journey From Engineer To MasterChef; Read Here

What got him out of the phase?

Jock Zonfrillo also spoke about what helped him to get out of that phase. He said that support helps a lot but is different for each individual. He added that if someone would have told him that they understand him, he would have felt better. He also said that the people today are more accepting than they were in 1990s. He also spoke about how being a part of the show, MasterChef Australia, is like being a part of the community of hospitality and cooking.

Read Masterchef Season 6 Written Update: Special Guests | December 21 & 22

Also read MasterChef India 6: Parthiv Patel Reveals He Is A Big Fan Of The Show; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.