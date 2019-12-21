MasterChef India 6: Parthiv Patel Reveals He Is A Big Fan Of The Show; See Pics

Master Chef India is considered as one of the most-loved cooking reality shows on television. The sixth season airs on Star Plus has been receiving positive reviews due to its interesting content. The celebrity chefs – Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Vineet Bhatia have been giving interesting tasks for all the Master Chef aspirants who have geared up to win MasterChef. The recent episode of MasterChef will be an exciting one with the presence of famous celebrities from the cricketing world.

Cricketers like Brian Lara, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Scott Styris, Hemang Badani and L Balaji who are a part of Star Sports commentary team and Jatin Sapru and Mayanti Langer who are lead cricket presenters on Star Sports, will be seen indulging in some yummy dishes prepared by the contestants of Master Chef India season 6.

According to a spokesperson, Parthiv Patel revealed that he had a wonderful time on the shoot as he enjoyed some delicious meals and he also said that he has seen many seasons of Master Chef Australia and Master Chef India as well. His 8-year-old daughter too is a fan of cooking shows on television and he loves watching them with her. He has also seen the earlier five seasons of MasterChef India and being a Gujarati he says that they are foodies and that’s another reason for them to watch such a wonderful show. Sounds like Parthiv enjoyed spending some quality time on MasterChef India Season 6 with his cricket buddies. Fans cannot wait to watch the experts enjoying different cuisines on India’s most loved cooking reality show. Check out some pictures here.

About season 6

MasterChef is one of the most iconic cooking television shows in India. Its format is similar to that of MasterChef Australia. The show provides a platform for several aspiring chefs. The sixth season of the reality television show will be screened on the official channel of Star Plus, and its fans can also stream it on Hotstar’s official website and app. It will air on television at 9.30 pm.

