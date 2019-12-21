Smrutisree Singh From MasterChef India - Everything The Show's Fans Need To Know About Her

MasterChef India is a competitive cooking reality show that is based on MasterChef British TV Series. The show is produced by Endemol Shine and is going on since 2010. The show is currently hosting its 6th season that aired on December 7. The judges of the show include Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Vineet Bhatia.

All the details about the MasterChef 6 Contestant Smrutisree

Smrutisree Singh (Smrutishree) is a contestant in the popular cooking competition show MasterChef India 2019 which is the sixth season. Smrutisree is 26 years old from Angul, Odisha. She is reportedly working in Bhubaneshwar as an Assistant General Manager at the Emerald The restaurant and Banquets.

Reportedly, Smrutisree Singh is a Hotel Management Graduate from the Institute of Hotel Management in Bhubaneshwar. Apart from cooking, Smrutisree is reportedly a fan of tattoos and she also has about 12 tattoos on her body. It is also said that she is a massive fan of MasterChef India judge Vikas Khanna and Smrutisree Singh reportedly admires him a lot.

Smrutisree Singh is reportedly said to be interested in singing, dancing, painting, travelling and also riding bikes. Apart from this, Smrutisree is also the kind of person who loves adventures. On the show, when Ranveer Brar asked Smrutisree why she thought she deserved the MasterChef apron, the 26-year-old said that she deserved it because she wanted the world to taste the Odia cuisine and know more about Odisha. Later Ranveer announced her selection in MasterChef India by calling her mother up and telling her that her daughter now belongs in MasterChef.

