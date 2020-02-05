Is John Cena Rooting For Asim Riaz To Win Bigg Boss 13? See Pic

John Cena is a WWE wrestler who is known all over the globe. Recently John Cena's Instagram had a very random post. And it was none other than the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. This has created a storm on the internet and Asim's fans are going crazy over it.

The legendary WWE wrestler John Cena took to his Instagram account today to post a picture of Asim Riaz. Like all his other Instagram posts, the wrestler did not give any caption or hashtags so that people could derive the reason behind the post. Does he watch Bigg Boss 13? Is Asim Riaz his favourite Bigg Boss 13 contestant? Is he declaring that Asim Riaz might be the Bigg Boss 13 winner? Or has Asim Riaz become so popular on the internet that he appeared on John Cena's social media feed?

No one can unearth this secret since John Cena's Instagram is filled with such random posts with no captions and hashtags whatsoever. However, this seemed to give Asim Riaz's fans a confidence boost just before the finale of Bigg Boss 13.

Taking to his Instagram account, Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Asim Riaz's team reposted John Cena's post on Asim's Instagram. He also added a thank you note along with it in the caption. Asim wrote, "Thanku @johncena for posting the pic on ur ig, it means a lot coming this from a legend like you. Its a dream come true! Always watched you growing up and admired your wrestling and acting. A day to remember🙏🙏".

Fans' reactions on John Cena's post of Asim Riaz

Image source: WWE Instagram, John Cena Instagram

