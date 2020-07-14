Neha Sharma's Latest Cryptic Post Raises Fans' Excitement; Here's What They Think It Is

Neha Sharma has been making it to headlines for her latest web series Illegal. In this time of lockdown, she has been quite active on social media and has kept fans entertained. She recently took to her social media handle and sent a coded message to her fans. Read here to know what it's all about.

Neha Sharma's latest cryptic post

On July 13, the Chirutha actor took to her Instagram and shared a boomerang with a cryptic message. In the boomerang, she can be seen adorning a beautiful yellow one piece-outfit. To complete her look she also sported a white jacket and white sneakers. In the boomerang, she is seen with a yellow cycle as she enjoys her time on the mountainside.

If we go by her caption it seems like Neha will be soon seen in a video song. It was also reported that she will be seen with Sidharth Shukla in the song. In her caption, she wrote, "ðŸŽµðŸŽ¼ðŸŽ¬ Something super special coming super soon ðŸ’• @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661 @magicsneya ðŸ“¸ @tanvichemburkar". Take a look at the posts here.

Confirmed!! #SidharthShukla is shooting for his next project with #NehaSharma titled as "Dil Ko Karaar Aaye" at Della Resorts, Khandala (Lonavala)



Retweet If you are Excited & can't wait for first look#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/NYeOiktl8I — #BiggBoss_TakðŸ‘ï¸ (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 12, 2020

The Crook actor recently had also shared a throwback picture from the set of Tanajhi. She shared a selfie in which she was seen in the role of Kamala Devi from the film. She is seen in a salwar suit and a pink net chunni. She is wearing a lot of jewellery which includes pearl necklaces and a gold choker among other facial jewellery. She captioned the picture and wrote "ðŸŒŸðŸ’›ðŸ’«Shining bright #bts #princessvibes". Take a look at the post.

On the professional front

Neha Sharma was last seen in Voot Select's courtroom drama series titled Illegal. In this film, she was seen as a lawyer who is fighting the complex Indian legal system. the story revolves around an idealistic lawyer who is trapped in the dark world of criminal law. One case is about the death penalty for women in India and the other case is about sexual harassment in the workplace.

Celebs like Hrithik Roshan also praised Neha for her convincing portrayal of the role. This show also stars Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, and Kubbra Sait in a pivotal role. Now she will be seen in the film Taish.

