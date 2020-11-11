Juhi Parmar Opens Up About Female Characters Depicted In Television

Television actor Juhi Parmar is known for always taking up unconventional roles over the years. The actor has established herself as a versatile actor on the small screen with some memorable characters and daily soaps to her credit. She is often seen playing roles in daily soaps with unique storylines. Recently, she spoke about her thoughts on how female characters are portrayed in television.

Juhi Parmar: "Television has always showcased the powerful side of a woman"

Kumkum fame Juhi is currently seen in Zee TV’s Hamari Wali Good News, as the loving and doting Renuka who goes to the extent of bearing a child for her daughter-in-law who cannot bear a child. The actor is seen in a refreshing and lighthearted role while putting forth a social message about women essential to be known by people. She is breaking stereotypes with her new show which she is experimenting with for the first time in her career as no such show has ever been showcased on-screen. Juhi brings out the strong side of a woman once again through her character.

In a career stretching over decades, Juhi has managed to maintain the streak by playing powerful roles that portray the woman as a strong being. Personally, she feels that television has always been ruled by strong women roles and this shall continue to be in the upcoming years. The former reality show winner further said, “There is nothing better than truly helping out and being there for another woman during her tough times.”

Juhi Parmar shares her thoughts on women-centric characters on TV

Sharing her thoughts on women-centric characters on television, Juhi said, “I feel that TV is a medium which has always given more prominence to women and it is fairly large female centric medium which gives a lot of variety & opportunities to women to portray strong characters. Television has always showcased the powerful side of a woman, back in the old days and even now, it is steadily progressing day by day putting light on women in the best possible way!”

She further added that she always had the chance to play some 'amazing and impactful' roles throughout her career. She added her roles highlighted the strength of a woman in a lovely manner, and she is grateful for being part of Indian Television which gave her the chance to do that. The actor said that acting is her passion and she is happy to be back on the set as there is nothing like facing the camera.

