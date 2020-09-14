'Kumkum' Fame Juhi Parmar To Make A Comeback With 'Hamari Wali Good News'

Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan fame Juhi Parmar is returning once again on TV. The actor is soon going to make a comeback for the TV show named Hamari Wali Good News. The show is based on the story of a mother-in-law, and Parmar will be portraying the role of Renuka in this show. Reportedly, in the story, she conceives a child for her daughter-in-law, who can not bring a new life into the family.

Juhi Parmar’s comeback on TV

When Juhi was asked about this show, the actor mentioned that ‘Hamari Wali Good News’ will be an exciting story. She will be seen playing the role of a mother-in-law who carries her daughter-in-law’s baby in her belly. Her daughter-in-law cannot become a mother, and hence she takes this step for the happiness of her family.

Talking about her journey of being a single parent, the actor said that after Kumkum, she kept reading a lot of scripts for many years, but when ‘Hamari Wali Good News’ came to her, there was an instant smile on her face. Talking about her role in the show, she added that Renuka is a 'strong woman', a happy house whiff who believes in God.

Also, she said that the funniest and most loving thing is the extent to which Renuka goes to give a child to her family. It seems like she will be worth watching in this show. Moreover, Renuka takes such a big step for the happiness of her family. Juhi further added that the most significant gift of her career is Kumkum and now she is hoping that her new show Hamari Wali Good News will also be successful like Kumkum.

About 'Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan'

Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan had a massive impact on the viewers back when it aired in the early 2000s. This romantic show was loved by fans for the exciting plot it had. The show featured Juhi Parmar as Kumkum and Hussain Kuwajerwala as Sumit in the pivotal roles, and their performances made them a household name.

Recently, a few months back, Kumkum completed 18 years on Television, and on this occasion Juhi Parmar surprised her fans with a post on her social media handle. Take a look at the post below:

On the work front

Juhi Parmar was last seen in the series named Tantra as Sumati Prithvi Khanna. The show ran from 2018 to 2019 on Colours TV. Reportedly, a total of 91 episodes of the show were made, and fans loved the series.

